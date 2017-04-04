Cleanup effort underway after deadly Colombia landslide

More
ABC News' Tom Llamas reports from Mocoa, Colombia, on the search-and-recovery efforts underway as the number of dead continues to rise.
2:13 | 04/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cleanup effort underway after deadly Colombia landslide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46562514,"title":"Cleanup effort underway after deadly Colombia landslide","duration":"2:13","description":"ABC News' Tom Llamas reports from Mocoa, Colombia, on the search-and-recovery efforts underway as the number of dead continues to rise.","url":"/GMA/video/cleanup-effort-underway-deadly-colombia-landslide-46562514","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.