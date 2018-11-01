Transcript for Coast Guard deploys new tactics in California mudslides

We're also getting a look at just how devastating the mudslides are from above. ABC's kayna Whitworth flew over the disaster zone with the coast guard to see how widespread it is. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Michael, good morning. I'm here with the coast guard right now at point mugu. They were the first to respond to this disaster because they were the only ones that could get up in the air. Now, in the 24 hours after the mudslides they assisted in some 29 rescues and when you look back here, this is the chopper that they used and back here that's where the rescue swimmers sits. Normally they assist in a water rescue but in this case they've been dropping them onto the roof of people's homes, now I went up with the coast guard yesterday and I spoke with a lieutenant who says this is the most impactful storm that he has ever experienced in his career. The landscape unrecognizable for people that live there and with so many people still missing, the coast guard will be very busy in the next few days with their search and rescue efforts. Michael. And, kayna, has the coast guard been using any new tactics during their search and rescue efforts? Reporter: You know what, Michael, after their first trip out they came back and they bought these. It's an ax. You're familiar with that. But what they need these for is when they only can get on the roof of somebody's home and they need to gain access inside the home. This is something they would normally use in a hurricane situation. Michael. All right, thank you, kayna. I guess by any means necessary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.