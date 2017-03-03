Transcript for Colts owner, former punter raise award in Indiana teens' murder case

And we're back now with a desperate search for the killer of two teen girls would went missing on a hike in inana. The former punter for the Indianapolis coals pat Mcafee has joined the effort right now and we'll talk to him after this report from ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: This morning, the hunt for the killer of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German intensified. 100 officers from 25 separate law enforcement agencies including the FBI combing through more than 10,000 tips desperately seeking any clues that will help find the murder suspect seen in this photo and heard in this recording. Down the hill. Down the hill. Reporter: Now even celebrities jumping in trying to help find the killer. Former Indianapolis colts punter pat Mcafee and coals owner Jim irsay begging the public for help donating $97,000 to the massive search increasing the reward to over $200,000. And now we are calling on you. This could be a nationwide search. Reporter: Police running radio pas across the entire midwest playing that chilling audio clip they believe is the voice of the killer. Do you recognize this voice? Down the hill. Reporter: A clip they say liberty recorded on her phone while see and Abby were on that fatal February hike. This morning the girls' cause of death still not being released. Our aspect is to make sure that every, every piece of information we follow is correct. Reporter: And their hometown of just 3,000 on edge. But coming together supporting the team of investigators tasked with solving this crime. For "Good morning America," Alex Perez, ABC news, delphi, Indiana. Thanks to Alex for that joined by pat Mcafee and police sergeant Tony Slocumb. What's the latest on this investigation? Well, right now we're still trying to shake the bushes so to speak. We have officers -- Go ahead. Me? Oh, okay, I'm sorry. We have officers out shaking the bushes, so to speak, knocking on doors, investigating or speaking to suspects or anybody we believe might have evidentiary information to help us solve the case. That's "Why him?" Pat and Mr. Irsay have done is so important to us in delphi, Indiana. What is it about this specific case that made you want to get involved? Well, George, I think the big thing, thanks for having me on, by the way. The big thing about the state of Indiana, a lot of people don't know, we are like a family here. It's a very tight-knit community. When something goes wrong to one of us it hits all of us hard and news is usually doom and gloom but these happening in our own backyard opened my eyes and made we want to help out as much as possible and when I saw reward money was being raised and donations accepted I called Mr. Irsay and Mr. Irsay said he's all in to do whatever we can do and thought if we raised the reward money and gave $200,000 cash and although you don't want to entice people with cash to do the right thing but the quality of the photo and audio clip, the only people that know who this is is somebody who's had a long relationship with this person whether family or friends and they're probably struggling with loyalty but this is a horrible person and we thought $200,000 is a life-changing amount of money. And hopefully we just spread the word across the country and find the monster and get him off the street good for America and Indiana and good for everybody and this will be a great story about the world coming together to catch one monster. Let's hope so. I know you're hoping to go to delphi soon and meet with the families. Yeah, I can't wait to get up to delphi and meet the people because this is such a small town as it was reported in the story, only 3,000 people and we just want people to know and I think this is -- there's a lot of division that is publicly stated and talked abouten 0 the news but I think America as a whole, a community, if you're from a small town we got your back and I can't wait to get up there and meet the families and hopefully although this is a terrible time for delphi and the families with the loss of two future incredible -- or two Americans with incredibly bright futures I think we'll catch the guy and I can't wait to get up there and celebrate that and meet the families and hopefully help them along as much as I can. They need all the help they can get. Pat Mcafee, sergeant, thank you very much.

