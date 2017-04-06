Comedian Bill Maher apologizes for using racial slur on his HBO show

More
The "Real Time" host made a rare apology for using the word calling it something that he regrets.
2:12 | 06/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Comedian Bill Maher apologizes for using racial slur on his HBO show

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47821752,"title":"Comedian Bill Maher apologizes for using racial slur on his HBO show","duration":"2:12","description":"The \"Real Time\" host made a rare apology for using the word calling it something that he regrets.","url":"/GMA/video/comedian-bill-maher-apologizes-racial-slur-hbo-show-47821752","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.