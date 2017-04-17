Transcript for Comedian Craig Robinson talks about his new book live on 'GMA'

You know him from "The office." "Hot tub time machine." And so many more. Now he's an author. It's called "Jake the take." Why did you feel like writing a book for tweens? I used to be a schoolteacher. Taught K through eight music. This came together in collaboration with Adam and Keith. It just was the perfect time. There's always like, I never want to lose that connection with the kids. So Jake the fake gets into a really fancy school for gifted musicians and actors. By faking his way. Because he knew one song on the piano and he crushed it in the audition. Now he has to make his way through. What's the lesson in the journ sni. Be yourself. Figure out who you are. What your talent is. It's about the journey of getting to the special place. I had fun reading. Great message, suspect it? One not only for my son and daughter. A good reminder for all of us. It was fun to read. Some of the ve views. One woman was raving. But said, I was curious to hear how Craig Robinson of "Pineapple express" his humor would translate to her six grader. She said he nailed it. Right on. Right on. A lot of credit to Adam Mansbach. He's the heavy lifter. I was doing a lot of e-mails and talking on the phones. He brought it home. Were you actively involved in the writing of it? Yeah, yeah, yeah. What else is going on with you? What's cooking? A did a movie called "Beverly lufflin" and "Table 19." A pilot I shot with Adam Scott, it's called "Ghosted." It's a cool concept. Is zpl is that like the term ghosting someone. It's like that but it's not that. It's a comedic "X files" if you will. Oh. I like that response. The audience is thumbs up. And if you haven't heard of the band, Craig Robinson and the nasty delicious. Mm-hmm. Yes. You gotta catch a show. I'm in your town. Come see. How often do you tour or play? The last thing was in December in Australia. I try to -- try to go somewhere out in the country. You're out there pushing the music. Oh, we're out there. We're out there. Say no more. It's, my comedy act, I have auz always used my keyboard. And sung and played with the crowd. This is an expansion of that. The next step with them was cutting an all bum. And a wonderful name. The nasty delicious. I can't say it. The nasty delishts. What do you think of the audience? What? Such a great vibe in here. This one here. Ah! She's great. Listen, we love when you come. Congratulations on Jake the fake who is keeping it real. Craig's book is fantastic. It's out right now. You come back. You got it, my dear. So good to see you.

