Comedian Denis Leary: 'We should have a reality show to elect the next president'

More
The actor, who has a new book, "Why We Don't Suck," said the U.S. should make presidential candidates sing and dance on a 13-episode reality show.
4:16 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Comedian Denis Leary: 'We should have a reality show to elect the next president'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50671664,"title":"Comedian Denis Leary: 'We should have a reality show to elect the next president'","duration":"4:16","description":"The actor, who has a new book, \"Why We Don't Suck,\" said the U.S. should make presidential candidates sing and dance on a 13-episode reality show. ","url":"/GMA/video/comedian-denis-leary-reality-show-elect-president-50671664","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.