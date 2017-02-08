Transcript for Commercial flight flew over North Korea test zone

George now to breaking news. The U.S. Test launching a missile early this morning as we learn disturbing new details about that recent north Korean missile launch that a commercial fly flew over the test zone minutes before the missile landed. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more from Washington. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Just hours ago, the U.S. Test launched an icbm from Vandenberg air force base in California. An advisory was given far in advance about this show of force and the U.S. Never conducts the test launches in flight paths or sea lands but there are two words that best describe the north Korean launch as reckless and dangerous. North Korea's most recent icbm launch alarmed the world showing that it could potentially reach the U.S. Mainland. But there was a more immediate danger, the missile was launched 2300 miles straight into space. In the middle of busy commercial flight paths. As the missile wasescending flight data shows an air France 777 with 323 people on board traveling from Tokyo to Paris in the same area. Less than ten minutes after the plane passed northwest of okushiri island, the missile fell to either landing in the waters the spot the air France plane had just flown. The crew of this plane had no idea that they were in danger because the missile was coming in from outer space and what if it had broke be up at altitude and scattered piece all around, it would have made it even more dangerous. Reporter: Air France said it operated without any reported incident and that the airline constantly analyzes potentially dangerous flyover Zones and adapts its flight plan as cordingley. But the Pentagon has said north Korea's missile launches are done with no coordination. And when there is no coordination there is always the possibility of accidents. North Korea's missile and nuclear capabilities are already a huge challenge for the U.S. This kind of recklessness makes it even worse, George. Such a tense time, okay, Martha, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.