Transcript for Concerns grow over low-tech terror attacks

Authorities searching what is believed to be his home in Montreal as suspicions grow about these kind of attacks. Pierre, what are you learning about this heightened concern at home and what can law enforcement do to stop it? Reporter: Good morning. In recent months authorities have been sitting on alerts to local law enforcement warning ISIS is pushing these attacks which a source told me are incredibly difficult to detect beforehand. In part because they're so simple. The source reminded me how someone can get a knife or a vehicle without drawing any suspicions. You just need deadly intentions. ISIS has stepped up efforts encouraging people following them on social media to attack by any means necessary. While we don't know yet if this suspect in Flint was inspired it there is growing concern these low-tech attacks we're seeing happen over and over again are a result of the social media. Pierre, thanks so much. We want to turn to Amy with the other news this morning starting with a nationwide manhunt. A disturbing story.

