Transcript for Congress averts government shutdown

We move on to Washington right now. Overnight congress avoiding a government shutdown for the moment but as the president heads to mar-a-lago this morning, the U.S. Is facing backlash over his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The U.N. Voting to condemn that move despite ambassador Nikki Haley's threat. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has all the latest from the white house. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Well, in a collective rebuke, the united nations voted overwhelmingly to condemn the president's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It came even after the president's U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, issued a direct threat suggesting that the U.S. Would think twice about funding the U.N. If it went through with this, adding that the U.S. Will be, quote, taking name, but the U.N. Did it anyway and afterwards the former CIA director John Brennan called out the president directly tweeting, Donald Trump expects blind loyalty from everyone, qualities usually found in narcissistic, vengeful autocrats. All right, well, we know the president is planning to celebrate the holidays and is heading south? Reporter: The president will shortly head to palm beach where he will spend the holiday with his family at mar-a-lago. Could be one of the longest stretches he is away from Washington, not on official business, but, of course, the president is always president, and he is expected to be attended to official business while down there and I'm guessing you could probably expect a couple tweets, as well. Probably on tap. Mary, thanks. Tom. Quite a year in Washington,

