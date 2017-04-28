Transcript for Congress battles over health care as shutdown looms

Now to the threat of a shutdown on capitol hill. Congress trying to reach a deal to keep the government running. Mary Bruce has the more on the last minute negotiations. Reporter: After a lot of back and forth, lawmaker this is morning are expected to approve a spending Mo iing measure to keep the lights on, but not for long. It's a one-week fix to buy more time to work on a broader deal. Democrat thes V had threatened to block the short-term measure if Republicans pushed for a vote on health care. After a late night huddle, it's clear the. S don't have the support to get it done. House speaker Paul Ryan says until they have the votes, there are will be no vote on health care. That mns the president will hit the 100th day without a single major legislative victory. What do Republicans have to do to get a new health care reform passed? Now that the conservatives have backed the latest bills the pressure is on the moderates. Some of the concessions made to get conservative support is giving them cause for concern. Can Republicans strike the balance to push this over the finish line? Right now, it goes to show how divided the Republican party is. Thank you, Mary.

