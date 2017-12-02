Transcript for Congress Members Face Constituent Backlash Over Obamacare Repeal Effort

As we said this morning, the challenges president trump are face are both foreign and domestic. This weekend, emotions erupting at town hall meetings. Many of the protesters angry about dismantling Obamacare. Gloria Riviera is covering it all. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. Scenes filled with anger and raw emotion are playing out across the country, as voters on both sides of the aisle vent their frustration. It's in some ways reminiscent of 2009 when those opposed to former president Obama faced off against Democrats. Also vocal overnight. Hollywood. You might have heard of Meryl Streep and "Saturday night live" have their take. All: This is what democracy looks like. Reporter: Across the country. Heated words. How can you -- if you won't listen? Reporter: Temperatures flaring. Dissatisfied Americans demand answers. Let's be rftful. Let's hold our boos and let's hold our cat calls. We've held them too long. I am 77 years old. And I thing it's unconscionable for this politician to tell me that at 74 I'll be facing death panels. Investigate! Reporter: Hollywood also responding. Meryl Streep directly responding to president trump's comments. When he called her overrated. Streep saying the whip of the executive can, through a Twitter feed, lash and intimidate. Punish and humiliate. "Saturday night live" dividing and antagonizing the inner circle. We know she's okay because she's blonde. Reporter: Melissa Mccarthy returning to the show with her uninged portrayal of white house secretary Sean spicer. Are you kidding me? Reporter: She wasn't the only woman to take a swipe by lampooning a key male figure in the administration. Kate Mckinnon debuting her act as Jeff sessions. One day replacing Alec Baldwin who hosted last night for a record 17th time. President trump who has appeared on "Saturday night live" has previously tweeted the show sun funny and the cast is terrible. He's said that in the past. As for the town halls, GOP lawmakers continue to hold them. Several more are scheduled for today. Dan? Paula? A lot going on. Thank you. Dpr N for more O this, let's bring in our heavy hitter, ABC news George Stephanopoulos. Good morning, my friend. Does the left and Hollywood risk seeming shrill here? I think they talk past each other. Just convincing their own sides. Far more consequential, think is what you're seeing happening at the town meetings across the country. If this pressure, this opposition begins to convince Republican members of congress that they have to break with president trump on the issue of obamaca Obamacare, that could be an issue. How big of a challenge does this missile launch pose for the president? It's a bit of a test. You have seen tests now with North Korea and recently with Iran as well. They didn't cross the line and test an intercontinental ballistic missile, which is the red line president trump has called for. I think you're seeing the president in his meeting with prime minister Abe and the phone call with president cei. His Asia policy is coming into focus. He knows he needs both south Korea, chin Ya, and Japan to hold an alliance against north Korea. There's a difference between being on the campaign trail and being in the white house. The white house, you have trump adviser Steven Miller on the show this morning. A young guy. 31 years old. He's merged as such a powerful figure. He's got profiles in the Washington post and New York Times. He was an aide to senator Jeff sessions. Became a close advicer for president trump. Along with Steve Bannon, he is seen as one of the ideological advocates. One of the people behind the travel ban. He's very, very powerful inside the white house now. Driving a lot of policy. And lastly, trump's been tweeting this morning about the I.C.E. Deportations, saying he's fulfilling a campaign promise. Do you think I.C.E. Is emboldened? There's a lot of priorities, beyond drug dealers etc. Also to watch for here, you have Mexicans saying they're going to call on those who are subject to deportation to challenge these in court and to jam up the courts in response. You'll see an action reaction cycle between the U.S. And Mexico. A lot of anger and fear out there, George, thank you. George has a big show this morning. As discussed, he'll go one on one with white house senior policy adviser Steven Miller. And the man leading the fight against the travel ban, Bob Ferguson. All later this morning on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.