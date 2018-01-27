Transcript for Congress may try to protect special counsel Mueller from risk of being fired

let's get right to our top story looking live at the white house where the president is waking up this morning after a quick overseas trip to Switzerland. He arrived home overnight greeted by reporters shouting questions about the news that the president allegfdly ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller. Only to relent when the top white house lawyer reportedly threatened to resign. This morning Democrats in congress are pushing for new legislation to protect the special counsel but will Republicans join them? And does this news about trump and mueer bolster a possible case for obstruction of justice against the president? Matthew dowd is standing by for analysis but begin with David Wright at the white house for us this morning. David, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Paula and Dan. President trump arrived back here amid mounting questions over the Russia probe especially that question of whether he tried to fire the special counsel. Trump calls it fake news but that alone won't satisfy his critics. As president trump returned to the white house -- he was in no mood to answer questions about the Russia probe. In Davos, too, he dodged. Mr. President, did you seek to fire Mueller? Fake news, folks. Fake news. What's your message? Typical "New York Times" fake story. It wasn't until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be. Reporter: Didn't go over so well. The notion of fake news got booeed. ABC news is now confirming the president did seek to fire Mueller last June one month into the job until according to "The times" white house counsel don mcgahn threatened to quit. At the time the president made no secret of his wish to be rid of Mueller and the investigation. The president's longtime friend Chris ruddy certainly had that impression and said so last June. I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he's weighing that option. Reporter: But at the time trump denied that was the case. I haven't given it any thought. Reporter: Any attempt to fire Mueller could be a factor in an obstruction of justice case. I can't say that I'm surprised but I'm deeply disturbed by this president seeking to do something that to me is tantamount to authoritarianism. Reporter: Congress may now prove to protect Mueller by blocking the president's ability to fire a special counsel just in case. Now in light of the president's intent, becoming clearer, I hope that that legislation would be taken up and passed immediately by both houses. The important thing, though, the president hasn't fired him. The president has let him continue to go and go and go. Reporter: Congress now has several bills that would Sheila Jackson Lee the special counsel. Those bills proposed by the Democrats but the Republican chairman of the senate Josh Sheehan commit-- judiciary committee says he'd be open to it too. We want to check in with Matthew dowd joining us from Texas this morning. Matthew, good morning. So, Matthew, you're not a lawyer but have been in the political game for a very long time so what's your take? Does the latest news about trump and Mueller bolster a possible case for obstruction of justice? Yeah, you definitely don't want me being your lawyer even on a traffic ticket in this. But it doesn't take Perry mason or matlock to begin to see clearly and to begin to build the case in the midst of this. What's fascinating to me in this, Paula, not only is Donald Trump the subject of this investigation, but he's actually building a case against himself in the course of this by what he tweets and says and now allegedly we've heard what his actions were or what his actions he wanted to be in June, so I think this case is getting built and built more solidly. We'll know obviously when the special counsel Mueller announces what he's going to do in this but Donald Trump is the biggest part of the problem in this case against himself. As David Wright reported, the Democrats are now pushing for legislation to protect Mueller. Do you think Republicans will join them and should they? Well, we've often gone through these predictions. It's hard to predict what is going happen in a kiddie soccer game where the ball will go so since it's going to wrap they may say there's no need to pass it since it's a short-term term thing so my guess is the Republicans will beg off doing anything about that. And there's not a whole lot of scoring by the way in a kiddie soccer game. Matthew, finally, how big of a tank is president trump facing? He heads into the state of the union address on Tuesday. Missed a amidst all of this news. He goes into the state of the union with the lowest job approval rating of any president after his first year. His other speeches have been panned over the last year and I think what he needs to do is probably not what he's likely to do which is speak to a majority of the country, heal the divisions in our country and basically begin to have a moral voice in the country. Something that he has found almost impossible to do. Matt, thank you, Matt dowd

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.