Educator uses his illness to teach life lessons at school

More
The head of a Connecticut elementary school is using his ALS diagnosis to teach children about how to find hope and be resilient.
5:35 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Educator uses his illness to teach life lessons at school

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48124345,"title":"Educator uses his illness to teach life lessons at school","duration":"5:35","description":"The head of a Connecticut elementary school is using his ALS diagnosis to teach children about how to find hope and be resilient. ","url":"/GMA/video/connecticut-educator-illness-teach-life-lessons-school-48124345","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.