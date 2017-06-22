Transcript for Consumer Reports reveals the top yogurts for your diet

surprising new consumer report about whole fat yogurt. ABC's Mara schiavocampo has a closer look for us. You decide what you feed your family. Reporter: A top choice for breakfast. It's my go to protein snack. Reporter: Favorite snack for adults and kids. Silly rabbit, trix is for kids. Reporter: Yogurt is more more popular than ever. Low fat and free but whole fat is making a comeback. More than 100 full fat yogurt products hitting store shelves in recent years. Studies are showing it might be more beneficial for a number of reasons in comparison to low fat. Reporter: Why? The key, some say, is whole fat. Consuming it in dairy linked to a healthier weight in some studies. The nutrients are more available. Right? Specifically calcium. Another thing that we see in there are the great probiotics that builds that healthy gut flora we're looking for. Reporter: On the extra protein, it keeps you fuller longer so which yogurt is best for your diet and tastes the best. "Consumer reports" came up with their top picks. We looked at 23 yogurts in two flavors and evaluated all the products for taste and nutrition. Reporter: The best regular plain, whole foods and trader Joe's. The best Greek plain, Dannon Oikos and wallaby. Best berry, liberte and best berry Greek, age total. But look out for added sugars. If you see anything with the o-s-e, dextrose, sucrose, you know that's your table sugar. Then you really have to think, do you actually want it? Yeah, got to watch that sugar. As part of their ranking "Consumer reports" also looked at protein levels in the whole milk yogurts and you know as we said protein in the morning can reduce weight it's believed because it helps you stay fuller longer. Which one packs the most protein. One of the things they reviewed. Dannon Oikos Greek nothing, 20 grams in protein, same as this bacon and eggs breakfast, a lot of protein and in these 4 1/2 bowls of raisin bran. This is a great way to get protein. People like fruit flavored yogurt. It's fantastic but the one thing you have to look out for is the sugar. Like we said look at the labels. This is the brown cow strawberry, 28 grams of sugar in a serving. That's a lot. That's almost as much as this strawberry ice cream but the good news you can use this as a substitute for dessert and get a dessert with probiotics and more nutrition in it and stoneyfield says they're working to bring down the amount of sugar in their yogurt. You can use yogurt in a savory way, olive oil, pita bread, a great snack. You're from the atl, Atlanta, you know all that stuff. Mara, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.