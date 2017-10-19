Transcript for Controversy grows over Trump's calls to fallen soldiers' families

To the white house and the controversy over president trump's calls to families of fallen soldiers. Several more families are now saying they didn't receive calls. The mother of the soldier killed in Niger insists trump was disrespectful in his call to the widow and lingering questions about that deadly ambush. Let's bring in Jon Karl for more. Jon, beginning with that phone call to the widow, the mother incisions on that call that the president was disrespectful? Reporter: George, we still have not heard directly from the widow who received the call but the president, the white house pushing back very hard on the allegation that he was in any way disrespectful. Here's what the president had to say when he was asked about it by ABC's Karen Travers. Didn't say what this congresswoman said. Didn't say it at all. She knows it and now is not saying it. I did not say what she said and I'd like her to make the statement again because I did not say what she said. Reporter: But, George, as you point out, the sergeant Johnson's mother who was also in the car when the call was placeds backs up the congresswoman's account of what was said on the call. Reporter: Meantime, Jon, bigger questions about the ambush in Africa. Senator McCain said the white house has not been forthcoming and real questions for why it took so long for the president to speak out. Reporter: John McCain, we asked him directly and he answered with a single word, no. Many unanswered questions about what went down. The department of defense launching its own investigation into this and as you point out, the white house drafted a statement for the president to deliver the night of the attack expressing condolences for those killed. That statement was never released. We asked about that. The white house said that they decided instead to have Sarah Huckabee Sanders the president secretarydeliver a statement the following day from the podium saying that somehow elevated it. But the president did not comment on that attack, George, for a full 12 day, not until he was asked about it in the rose garden. Then talked about making those calls. Several families saying they didn't calls and one said the president offered him $25,000. Reporter: Yes, this was a call back in June. A soldier killed in Afghanistan and the president offered the family over the course of that call $25,000. The money has not been delivered yet. The white house says the check is in the mail. And the family says they have nothing but gratitude for the president for sending that check. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.