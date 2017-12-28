Transcript for Cops run into burning car to rescue teens

Now to the dramatic rescue caught on bodycam. Officers pulling teenagers from an overturned vehicle that burst into flames, and Eva pilgrim has the story on how these officers risked their own lives. Back up. The car is on fire! Back up! Reporter: A fiery car crash, three teens inside, four Milwaukee police officers jumping into action. When we saw the car up in flames and we saw the two kids in the back unconscious, we knew we had to get them out. Reporter: This car upside down after hitting a utility pole. The bodycam capturing the rush to get the two teens inside. You see an officer tap on the window yelling. Crawl! Reporter: When no one comes out, one of the officers goes in, pulling the teen from the car, dragging him away. We started getting people out as quick as we could, knowing that was our job right then and there. Reporter: The fire growing. The officers go back in, getting a second teen out, moving him to safety. Come on. Reporter: Another teen was able to get out on his own. All three were taken to the hospital. And these same officers had actually tried to pull over this car for speeding just a short time before the accident. It didn't stop, so the driver will face charges for not stopping and for reckless driving. Eva, thanks.

