Transcript for Crews search for missing worker after oil rig explosion

We want to get right to that oil rig explosion in Louisiana overnight. The rig going up in flames turning into a fireball injuring at least seven people. And this morning one is still missing. Active search is under way. ABC's Steve osunsami has been tracking the story all night and has the latest. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. This rig is about a mile and a half from the coast guard boat launch but families could still hear the sound of the explosions while they were having dinner last night. Of those hospitalized one person this morning is still in critical condition. Overnight at lake pontchartrain, rightout side New Orleans an oil rig explosion set flames shooting into the night. Platform on fire in the lake. Reporter: Homes in the area shook. The whole house lit up. Reporter: This morning rescue crews are searching for a worker still missing. We have several boats still conducting the search and rescue mission along with our helicopter and the coast guard. Reporter: The blast seriously injured at least seven workers on the rig. Shrapnel and flames flew this all directions. The five brought down to the trauma center have blast-type injuries and burns. They are, you know, critical patients at the trauma center. Reporter: The rig blew just after 7:00 P.M. The entire platform was on fire in minutes. It's still popping and flying away. Things fell off tables. Sounded like a bomb dropping basically. Reporter: Authorities believe the fire was caused by cleaning chemicals on the surface of the platform that caught fire. There's a possibility that oil could be leaking into the lake. People get their water from the Mississippi river and not lake pontchartrain. That's helpful to know this morning. Authorities say that they believe the oil will stay close to the rig because the water in lake pontchartrain is calm. Robin and George. All right, Steve, thank you. Thank goodness for that.

