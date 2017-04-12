Transcript for CVS agrees to buy health insurance titan Aetna

dowd, thanks very much. To the biggest health insurance deal in history, CVS, the massive drugstore chain has agreed to buy health insurance titan Aetna. For $69 billion. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with details. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning to you, too, robin. This could be one of the greatest game changers. CVS is looking to stay ahead of that game with its 10,000 locations nationwide. They say they're trying to position themselves as a one-stop shop not only for those who need to pick up a prescription but need to see a doctor. This is coming at a time where we're seeing a rise in urgent care clinics as well as medicine and that $69 billion merger the leadership is saying it's a way to stay competitive. CVS' CEO is saying they hope to make the experience less expensive and easier for people. You're already coming to these stores already for quick, convenient items, maybe a greeting card, a roll of paper towels, now you might be able to see a doctor, as well. Not everybody thinks it's a good deal for the customer. Reporter: That's right. In fact, it could limit the customer if you're forced to go only to those CVS locations, it could be less convenient and some critics are saying it could raise health insurance premiums as well as drugstore costs but things could get interesting as we're hearing Amazon might be jumping into the pharmacy busine business. We'll see. Amazon, all right. Thanks so much, Adrienne. Where aren't he?

