Cyber Monday marks biggest shopping day in US history

More than half of Cyber Monday shopping came from smartphones and tablets with sales soaring on Google Chromecasts, Apple AirPods and Sony Playstation VRs.
1:41 | 11/28/17

Transcript for Cyber Monday marks biggest shopping day in US history

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

