Dad takes daughter's best friend to father-daughter dance

More
Russ Saputo of Elkhart, Indiana, asked his daughter's best friend to accompany him and his little girl to the school's daddy-daughter dance.
0:55 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dad takes daughter's best friend to father-daughter dance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46945014,"title":"Dad takes daughter's best friend to father-daughter dance","duration":"0:55","description":"Russ Saputo of Elkhart, Indiana, asked his daughter's best friend to accompany him and his little girl to the school's daddy-daughter dance.","url":"/GMA/video/dad-takes-daughters-best-friend-father-daughter-dance-46945014","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.