{"id":46945014,"title":"Dad takes daughter's best friend to father-daughter dance","duration":"0:55","description":"Russ Saputo of Elkhart, Indiana, asked his daughter's best friend to accompany him and his little girl to the school's daddy-daughter dance.","url":"/GMA/video/dad-takes-daughters-best-friend-father-daughter-dance-46945014","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}