Transcript for Dakota Access Pipeline protest camps ordered to vacate

Now to that fiery showdown over the Dakota access pipeline and they arrested protesters who refused to leave by the deadline and opponents say they are not giving up their fight and Phillip Mena has the latest. Reporter: 'Loot ten pipeline protesters behind bars this morning. Officers taking them down and arresting them Wednesday for refusing to leave this north Dakota campsite. Are being forced out of our home right now. Reporter: Officials warn the area will soon flood and trash and debris left behind will become a hazard to nearby rivers. People need to leave for their own safety and it's also about keeping pollution out of the river. Reporter: Since last April the land has been the epicenter in the fight against that pipeline that will run oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Opponents say the pipeline will disturb sacred nave tiff American sites and pollute the water supply but the pipeline company says it's safer and cheaper than using truck organization drains. At its peak it drew thousands of activities including celebs like Susan sarandon and Pharrell Williams. This morning less than 100 protesters defiantly remained. I'm not trying to get arrested and I'm not a criminal. Reporter: The deadline passed at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday. By then some had burning the camp ceremoniously. One killing a boy and teenage girl. The next moment will dom later this morning when officers will again attempt to clear the campsite and police say they hope to make that happen without anyone else getting hurt. George. Let's hope so. Okay, Phillip, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.