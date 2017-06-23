Transcript for 'Dancing' pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd share family workout tips

??? welcome to my house ??? We're now here with "Dancing with the stars" pros Maks and PETA and baby shai, so cute and they have great fitness tips for you and your family and they'll show us that in a moment. First ABC's Abbie Boudreau has a closer look. Reporter: "Dancing with the stars" couple PETA and Maks and 5-month-old baby shai all hitting the gym together. New mom PETA getting dance ready, one baby squat at a time and Maks also taking baby steps with the family to get fit just weeks before their big wedding. And family workouts are hotter than ever. With studies suggesting exercise with a partner has more health benefits and can even make you feel better while exercising. Just ask the babies. Last one. Reporter: Now multitasking mommies and daddies are lifting and lunging their way to a more physically fit family. And down. Reporter: And loving it. Solid 21 pounds. Oh, my gosh. No wonder you were sweating. Reporter: Happy baby in L.A. Is showing us the dos and don'ts. How do we do this safely. Make "You're so vain" infant's neck is stabilized. Reporter: Learn the moves from a pro and check in with yourself, make sure you're feeling strong and use your partner as your spotter but don't get married away. Literally bonding and hanging out and working out together. Reporter: Never lose contact with your baby while working out. You're seeing their parents smiling, laughing, having a good time. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Abbie Boudreau, ABC news, Los Angeles. And it is so great to have Maks, PETA and shai here. Welcome, guys. Thank you. These are working for shai. He is buff. He's getting some of those muscles. Absolutely. We just saw -- this is obviously so great for bonding with your baby and it's great for family fitness, as well. Is that why you guys indicted to work out with shai. Yeah, absolutely. I think it's a great bonding activity for the whole family to do and at first we didn't have anybody to look after shai so we just took him along and became an every week thing, take him to the gym and bond with him. As fit as he is, I love doing workouts with Adrian and Ben and family workouts but he's about to get bigger. Are you ready for the bench press time when he's that weight. Daddy can do those, I think. Yeah, no, I think for now we just -- I think it's important to also establish the culture of having to do it. You know,@ we all got this trouble as society at one point and I think, you know, if you introduced an activity like a gym, a workout at an early age, there's nothing wrong with that. So he can look Dade when he gets earlier. You posted on videos you're getting in wedding shape. Of course, the wedding is coupling up this a couple of weeks. It's one big day so I might as well train as hard as I can and try and look the best that I can possibly look. Anything you can share about your plans coming up. Well, I can tell you they're nearly all done. We have a few more things to do but I had my final dress fitting the other day and everything went smoothly so fingers crossed that it's going to be great. I think he wants to read your cards. That's okay. Let's work out, right? Let's do it. A baby squat. Okay. Baby squat. So the first one is both of the parents doing a squat together, okay. You pass the baby back and forth. All right. Let's do it and we go one -- Fun for the baby too. Gets passed away, forwards, backwards. Giggles over here. Yeah, some babies bigger than others. A little more challenge. Sorry. And obviously -- A 10-year-old might be -- The best to somebody else, get a different baby. Pass the weight around. All right. Moving along, guys, next up, crunches. Next one we lie on the floor with our toes touching on our backs. I think you guys can officially coin this baby crutches. Yes. Yep. And crunch down, one goes down. And we come up and we grab. Hi, baby and give kisses if needed. Ah. And the kiss. And the kiss. Yeah. He looks like he's having a great time. All the kids look like they're having a great time. You do how many of these, PETA? I would do 20 reps. 20 to feel good. And then the last one. The toughest of all, the ab twist. The toughest of all so you're going to sit down one your butt. This is actually quite difficult without a baby. Okay. So we're going to go twist to the left, and pass and keep trysting. Like a medicine ball. Like Russian twist with the kettle ball. Shall we do one, Jesse? I found a kid. I can feel my abs burning. We'll get in on the action

