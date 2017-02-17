Transcript for 'Dancing' stars Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd debut baby son

Maks and PETA from "Dancing with the stars" introducing us to their brand-new son shai. There he is right there. Paula was in their home in new Jersey. Paula, that looked like a lot of fun. It was so much fun and I got to say, PETA is absolutely glowing as a new mom. Meantime, Maks is crying tears of joy. They wanted to keep baby shai all to themselves but "Dancing's" first family decided now was the time to debut their first son. They're "Dancing's" favorite duo, Maks chmerkovskiy and PETA murgatroyd are mirror ball champs but their greatest collaboration. Shai aleksander. Just over a month old. Who does he look more like, mom or dad. I would have to see me. He's definitely got your perfect nose. I was hoping that he would look like me and have her personality so I'm just worried a little bit now. He changed the first diaper. You changed the first diaper and it was also the last diaper, absolutely, but -- I did. This is the first time that everyone is going to see your baby. How do you feel about that? It's nerve-racking because we -- I specifically wanted to keep him very private from the beginning because we just want to keep him for ourselves. Just settle into this is our child and every time somebody comes over you kind of share him with somebody else. Reporter: In their first interview since shai's birth, the new family introducing their gift. Meaning of shai in hebrew is gift. While ready to share him with the world they're not sure they want him to share his love of dancing. How long before he starts dancingy. Gee, I hope never. If he says I don't want to be a dancer, you're going to be okay with that. Thank god, yes. I figured if he's like around 6'6" and Lebron just got a billion dollar contract -- He's not going to be 6'6". 6'5". You're thinking NBA. I'm thinking a billion dollar contract. The first-time parents seemingly at ease and in awe but recognizing the challenge of parenting. PETA making headlines for posting this photo just eight days after giving birth sharing that struggle on her new blog, all things Fam and glam. I left the hospital looking five months pregnant and at first I was like, oh, wow, like I was a little disappointed. I just realized that this -- I just did the most beautiful thing that a woman can produce and do in life and I need to just suck it up, move on and, you know, not worry about the little things. You just had a baby. You're working out. You're planning a wedding. I'm just like, whoa. We -- It's a lot. We are planning, not just any wedding, it's a large wedding. It's going to be three days with 300 people so it's a lot. I had a moment of, should we put it on hold for a little bit? What did I say? He said, no way, baby. We're getting married. Not in that that tone of voice. It's like I want to marry you. You called her your wife two times -- Just misspoke. Do you anticipate shai to have a special role in the ceremony. Just roll him out. Wondering how to get him down the aisle. It's not about me anymore. It is all about shai. And it's amazing. I'm okay with it. I love this family but I asked them if they'll be back with "Dancing with the stars" revealing the cast in less than two weeks. They said maybe but PETA said there's more important things than making sure my mascara is applied. They could give him the world but want his first instinct they say when he grows up to want to give that world back to other, to be an all trust and think about others. They struggled. They really had to work hard to get where they are. Really did. But Maks, he's a mush in the hospital he played "I only have eyes for you" just the three of them. He was crying and he had to leave the hospital because he was so emotional. They look so happy. They're adorable. Big dreams, Lebron James size contract. Billion dollar contract. He can hear you, guys. The whole interview on our website and of course on March 1st we'll reveal the new "Dancing with the stars" cast right here on "Gma."

