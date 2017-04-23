Transcript for Dangerous Florida wildfires have forced thousands to evacuate

Bob woodruff, thank you. Intense battles going on in Florida, which is under a state of emergency as wildfires are raging across the state. Some fires are destroying property and causing people to flee their homes. Reporter: More than 100 wildfires are raging across Florida, forcing thousands to evacuate and leeing homes destroyed. Firefighters are tackling hot spots from the streets and in the air. They welcome the rain. A drizzle. That's helped slow the fire's rapid spread. It's nowhere near enough to stop this massive plaz in Collier koutty. It's already charred nearly 6,000 acres. It's only 20% contained. Near Orlando, this fire racing through neighborhood streets. Shoots flames up to 150 feet in the air. Fire officials there saying they now suspect arson. It is strange that the fires are popping up where they're popping up. Reporter: And in Lee county, near ft. Myers, that fire sparked by a cigarette is finally contained. Not before leaving 400 acres and multiple homes behind in ashs. It jumped from one place to another. Some houses were not affected at all. Reporter: Photos show his family home before it was engulfed in thick smoke. Intense flames. All that's left is its smoldering imprint and the charred remains of his pickup truck. His 15-year-old daughter was home alone when the flames came. She started panicking. Crying. She said dad, there's smoke everywhere. You can hardly see out here. Reporter: He says he doesn't have any fire insurance and that his family lost everything. Telling us all he has left now are the clothes on his back. We have a bit of good news. We're getting plenty of rain this morning that will help firefighters today. Dan and Paula? That is good news. A lot of other news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.