Transcript for Dangerous storm rips through Georgia

Pierre. That dangerous storm tearing through the south bringing hail, flooding and damaging winds and ABC's Steve osunsami is covering it all. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. The winds were howling last night high in the sky enough to bring down this giant tree across the street behind me it directly onto on macoming traffic. Two women were lucky they walked away with their lives. It was not so positive in Jeff county where a tree fell on a home and a person was killed. Winds strong enough to push a tractor trailer into traffic on top of a car. At one point more than 170,000 people here in Georgia were without power including yours truly. That number is down to about 40,000 this morning. There was a great deal of hail, a pool in Tennessee looked like the inside of a working washing machine. This morning, the power crews are out. Trying to restore those power -- fix those power lines. Amazing images. Ginger will have much more on a new storm in a moment, robin.

