Transcript for Daniel Day-Lewis says goodbye to acting

It is time for "Pop news" and we begin with three-time Oscar winner Daniel day-lewis saying good-bye to acting. The esteemed performer announcing his retirement through his spokesperson saying he is grateful to all his collaborators and audiences over the years. He did not give a reason for his departure. Just that it is a private decision. No more conversation about it will be had. The master of method acting is the only person to ever win three oscars including "Lincoln" and "There which be blood" and "Gangs of New York" alongside Leo Dicaprio and "In the name of the father" and I know we would all give our left foot to see Daniel day-lewis do it one more time. Thankfully we can. His final film awaiting release, untitled drama set in the world of high fashion scheduled for release Christmas day 2017. Going to miss him on the big screen. He is so lovely. Not the first break he's taken. He seems to have a life outside Hollywood. He worked as a cobbler and scorsese says he had to bring him back for "Gangs of new York." One more beautiful film with him. Looking forward to that. Yeah, give it up for Daniel day-lewis. This next story. "The Hollywood reporter's" top 100 list highlighting the most powerful people in entertain many and number one spot goes to Walt Disney chair and CEO Bob iger. The boss. Credited with leading the charge to bring revenue to a record $55.6 billion for the Disney corp. Marking a 6% increase for 2016 but "The Hollywood reporter" says his big win was what he did at the box office bringing in a whopping $7.6 billion in the movie division alone. Coming in at number nine, own network CEO Oprah Winfrey who says she'd love to switch seats %-pwith Bob evenfor justone day calling him the CEO of happiness. That's true. Congratulations, Bob iger. And -- Yes. And we would say this even if he didn't sign our checks, one of the nicest guy, a great guy and he started from the bottom up. He, worked his way up. WABC. Mail room. Classic Stor he runs this gigantic company and so interested in what we do every day and checks out "Good morning America," "World news tonight." Beautiful relationship with everybody. Another congrats to him so two pieces of good news then we'll finish with this. Remember this. You want to know what comes between me and my Calvin, nothing. Well, 37 years late their statement still appears to be true. Brooke shields reuniting for a reboot of that controversial ad campaign that made her a household name. She was only 15 years old in 1980 when she made that. Many pulled the commercial right off the air claiming too sexual in nature. Now, 52 years old she says she's thrilled to be back in her calvins once again. Those commercials being made as we speak. Iconic. And we're seeing it with all these shows now and in these ads. Reboot. Reboots. Why not. That's it. In that's it for "Pop news."

