Transcript for Dashcam footage released from Tiger Woods' arrest

We begin with that new dash cam footage of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest. The 14-time major golf champ blaming an unexpected reaction to prescription drugs for his condition. ABC's gio Benitez is here with the latest on the case. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Police just released this video and it seems to show just about every second of the long field zobrist test as you're about to see he struggles all the way through. You know the reason I'm out with you now? No. It's because you're stopped in the road. In the middle of the road. Reporter: Our first look at the dash cam video from tiger Woods' arrest just after 2:00 A.M. On memorial day and woods' car is stopped on a main road. He's fallen asleep. The car still running. Do you remember what happened when my partner came up behind? No. Do you remember being asleep in the car? No. You don't? Reporter: They ask him where he's coming from. He says California. But he's really in his hometown in Florida. Where are you coming from? L.A. From where? L.A. From L.A. Okay. Where you copping from right now? Headed back down to Orange county. Reporter: You're headed down to Orange county. Yeah. Okay. Do you know where you're at right now? I do not know. You have no idea? Reporter: He agrees to a feel zobrist test for about half an hour the golf great struggles to complete basic tasks like tying his shoes. It's your other shoe that's untied, man. He takes them off the once barefoot he tries walking on the white line but stumbles his way through. Stepped off to the right to balance. Not counting his steps. Reporter: The two officers move in to catch him when he stumbled again. Go ahead and bring the hand back down. Reporter: At times a confused woods barely able to understand what the officers ask of him like here when he's asked to recite the alphabet. You're gonna recite the entire English alphabet in a slow, nonrhyt manner meaning you're not going to sing it, okay. Do you understand the instructions? I do. Okay, what were the instructions? Not to sing the national anthem backwards. Reporter: The officer is handcuffing him arresting him on the suspicion of driving under the influence. I'm placing you under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, okay? Do you understand? Reporter: Before putting him in the back of the police car. Can you loosen on the right ones just a little bit. Reporter: In his only statement since the arrest woods stresses alcohol was not involved and that what happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. Police say he did pass two breathalyzer tests, no evidence of alcohol use. Have you been drinking tonight? No. No? Are you sure about that. Yes. Reporter: Now new photos show two of the tires on his 2015 Mercedes were flat. Woods' bumper damaged. Police say woods did not know where he was but was cooperative as much as possible. He told them he was taking several prescriptions including vicodin. All this a shocking contrast to the dominating athlete we saw win 79 PGA tours and 14 majors. This camera now capturing a very different image of Tiger Woods. And woods has only played once this year after struggles with back pain and already had four back surgeries, a big one just over a month ago by the way. He's expected to face a judge next month. Thank you, gio. Our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams is joining us now and, Dan, that video is kind of scary to watch and realize somebody was in a car in that condition. But he passed the breathalyzer test and admitted to taking some prescription drugs. We saw the dash cam video. How does that affect his case. On the plus side he was cooperative and turns out he told the truth. On the not so plus side is just about everything else on that video. You watch him on that videotape and that can be used against him to show that he was driving under the influence. People sometimes think, oh, well, it has to be alcohol. Not true. As you know I host the show on A&E called "Live pd" and watch police departments every night we see people pulled over for DUI and every night the police officers have to decide, is this a case where it's alcohol or is this a case where it's drugs and, in fact, there's a different kind of test they often do when it's suspected drugs, so the bottom line is just the fact that he passed a breathalyzer doesn't get him off the hook. Ha kind of punishment could he face. He could face anything from having his license suspended to up to six months behind bars. This is not a jail case. Meaning if he wasn't tiger Woods, we wouldn't even be talking about the possibility of jail. For a case like this, so I think what you're talking about is figuring out what sort of fine, what sort of suspension he's going to end up with as a result of this. As you said gio said he'll see the judge in July so where does the case go from here. I think you'll see a plea before then of I think what you'll see, his lawyers go for and say, look, let's figure this out. Let's work this out. He'll take full responsibility for his actions and, remember, just because he didn't know he says that this interaction with the drugs could occur doesn't get him off the hook. He is still going to have to take responsibility for what happened enso I think you're going to end up seeing some sort of plea with a license suspension, a significant fine, maybe community service. All right, Dan, thank you very much. Appreciate that.

