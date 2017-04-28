Dashcam video shows man survive rollover crash on highway

Video showed a white Jeep clip another vehicle before it flipped multiple times across I-65 in Mobile, Alabama, and its driver walked away after being ejected from the vehicle.
0:19 | 04/28/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dashcam video shows man survive rollover crash on highway
Here is he on the highway in Alabama take a look that white sheet clipped a car then rolled over five times. You see it right there. Driver was thrown onto the road but you'll see he somehow managed to get up. And walk away. After all finishes rolling there is CB up right there pretty incredible video the risk of not buckling up.

