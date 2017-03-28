Transcript for David Bowie's New York City home on the market for $6.5 million

You guys like real estate, right, so the late David bowie's New York City apartment where he lived with his wife supermodel Iman for ten years has just come on the market. It's $6.5 million and it is spectacular. It's 18,000 plus square feet. It's located in Manhattan's Essex house building with great views of central park from the living room which is 28 feet wide. But here's the catch. You also get if you buy the apartment David bowie's grand piano. Comes with it like a twofer because they can't get it out of the apartment. Oh. So they don't want to move it. You're the lucky buyer. You get David bowie's iconic piano in can you imagine. Practiced, written. You said 18,000. 1800. It got to be. 18,000 for 6.5 million. I'm sorry but we're going to take a collection and buy that. 1877 square feet and every square foot marys. Everything matters. So, if you're in the market and you play the piano, there you go. Also in "Pop news," it's time to brush up on your trivia because cash cab is back. Oh, yeah. I love that show. Every time I get in a cab, I was hoping it was my shot. The game show knowledge of anyway tough new yorkers and tourist as like. Will assume its original format pick up unsuspecting passengers and giving them a chance to win money. In a new twist the reboot will have a celebrity behind the wheel which is somewhat terrifying depending on who that celebrity might be. You never know. No, no. All the different kinds of celebrities will come. The show and you guys know ran for ten seasons. Yep. Won three emmys, back to the discovery channel later this year. Well, I'm no celebrity. You're not celebrity. No, no, no. I'm not putting my name in the hat. I'm no celebrity but I did win the driver's Ed award in tenth grade. I did win the driver's Ed award so -- Awesome. Throwing their name in the hat. Fun fact, robin Roberts was a bus driver. A school bus driver. My first job. We do know each other so well. You know that I was --

