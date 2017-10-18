Transcript for David Letterman returns to late-night on 'Kimmel'

Back now to our big board and that big Nate for "Late night's" David Letterman there with "Jimmy Kimmel live" last night. Nick watt has more. Reporter: Letterman back on late night TV for the very first time since he quit and grew a massive beard nearly 2 1/2 years ago. He was on "Kimmel" who has a well-known man crush on him. Here's highlights. So excited to be here. So good to see famous people again. Just to be out of the house, ladies and gentlemen. You feel like you miss it? . No -- some parts -- no, I don't. I miss wearing makeup. Reporter: Letterman back on Netflix next year. Jimmy Kimmel broadcasting from Brooklyn all week. Back to you guys. That's right. We'll be right back. Coming up "Gma" goes pink

