David Letterman returns to late-night on 'Kimmel'

More
Letterman opened up about what his life has been like since retiring two years ago from his own late-night TV show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show in Brooklyn.
1:30 | 10/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for David Letterman returns to late-night on 'Kimmel'
Back now to our big board and that big Nate for "Late night's" David Letterman there with "Jimmy Kimmel live" last night. Nick watt has more. Reporter: Letterman back on late night TV for the very first time since he quit and grew a massive beard nearly 2 1/2 years ago. He was on "Kimmel" who has a well-known man crush on him. Here's highlights. So excited to be here. So good to see famous people again. Just to be out of the house, ladies and gentlemen. You feel like you miss it? . No -- some parts -- no, I don't. I miss wearing makeup. Reporter: Letterman back on Netflix next year. Jimmy Kimmel broadcasting from Brooklyn all week. Back to you guys. That's right. We'll be right back. Coming up "Gma" goes pink

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50555436,"title":"David Letterman returns to late-night on 'Kimmel'","duration":"1:30","description":"Letterman opened up about what his life has been like since retiring two years ago from his own late-night TV show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show in Brooklyn.","url":"/GMA/video/david-letterman-returns-late-night-kimmel-50555436","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.