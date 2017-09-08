Transcript for David Letterman returns to the small screen with Netflix show

Y'all making me work this morning. That's okay. That's all right. Good morning. Got some good "Pop news" to start with. You'll love this. David Letterman is back. He is back. The longtime late night comedian of 33 years now, he has a new series, it's going to be on Netflix. Don't expect to see the same format you're used to seeing on late night switching up the formula and going to sit down and do long interviews with just one guest and talk about topics he enjoys but this was the funny thing about it. He says if you decide to retire to spend more time with family you need to check with your family first. Right? They might not want you at home. Good point. See, that's the first question everybody asks. Is the beard -- no way he's going to shave that. No? No. To grow a beard takes a lot of work and that thing is beautiful. So there's no way he's probably going to let that go. It's a great look. But the series -- look at that thing. You are don't let that go. The series, you can expect to see the beginning of next year. We don't know the guest lineup yet. For the next story my producer gave me an option, about Bill Murray or Janet Jackson. Sorry, bill. Janet Jackson is back. She's getting set for a new tour. Yes. It's called "A state of the world" tour and made the announcement on Twitter and it's a photo of herself rehearsing. A 56-city tour. It starts September 7th picking up where she left off last year. Remember she had to put her tour on hold because she wanted to start a family. She had a son born in January and that picture she sent out rehearsing she actually used the caption that said, hey, it's Janet. Put on a few pounds. Just wanted to make sure you knew it was me. Janet, we know who you are, sister. She looks great and 56 cities so she's going to be all over the place. Bill Murray went to see "Groundhog day." Yeah, we'll do bill later. It ain't bill's time to shine. Janet Jackson is going to win that argument every time. Finally here, I have -- I got to be careful with this one because what I have for the final story is a justification for you drinking at work. You heard me correctly. Your nightcap from last night could lead to today's masterpiece this. Is according to a study out of Austria, George. Moderate drinking can open up the brain to creative thinking. What they did here was put 70 people in a room, give them all a pint of beer. Half of them had the reel thing, the other had nonalcoholic beer. Those with the real thing tested better on a word association test. They also did better at thinking outside the box. Why are you looking at me. We have a different study on drinking every single week and last week was we speak less clearly if we drink but now we're finding out we're more creative. What's tomorrow? You will speak less clearly but you'll have a better idea. You just can't articulate it. How about we test that theory tonight? Drinks on me. We're talking about one glass of beer or one glass of wine. Don't sit around and get drunk but one opens up the brain to a new type of thinking. Great. I'll be back with a study about something else tomorrow. Next up in Bill Murray news --

