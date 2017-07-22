Four-day Comic-Con convention kicks off this weekend in San Diego

More
Die-hard comic book fans, movie enthusiasts and TV binge watchers get tons of sneak peeks about what's to come in print, on TV and at the movies.
2:50 | 07/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Four-day Comic-Con convention kicks off this weekend in San Diego

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48789988,"title":"Four-day Comic-Con convention kicks off this weekend in San Diego","duration":"2:50","description":"Die-hard comic book fans, movie enthusiasts and TV binge watchers get tons of sneak peeks about what's to come in print, on TV and at the movies. ","url":"/GMA/video/day-comic-con-convention-kicks-off-weekend-san-48789988","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.