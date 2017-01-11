Transcript for 8 dead after truck plows into people in New York City

It is a tough one in New York City and around the country learning so much more about that devastating terror attack. A live look at the scene this morning. That is the truck the driver used. A rental from Home Depot plowing into a crowd of bikers, hit a school bus just as parents were picking up children were school. The attacker and his wife and three kids most recently lived across the river in Paterson, New Jersey, the FBI conducting a raid overnight. Here's what we know at this hour. The attacker killed at least eight people, injured more than a dozen. Law enforcement officials tell ABC news he left notes in the truck indicating he was inspired by ISIL and that trail of terror in southern Manhattan lasting 17 blocks stopping near the 9/11 memorial. And overnight one world trade center was lit up in the colors of the American flag. A sign of defiance as we've said. This is the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11. Our team covering every angle. Amy robach starts us off from the scene. Good morning, Amy. Reporter: George, good morning to you. This morning a stretch of 2 1/2 miles of streets remain closed here in lower Manhattan. You can hear the police helicopters flying above us and there is a large number of federal and local authorities investigating the scene here. They've been doing it throughout the night and will continue to do it throughout the day as they try to put together the pieces of last night's deadly terror attack. New video this morning shows the moments immediately after 29-year-old suspect sayfullo saipov transferred his truck into a weapon designed to inflict mass casualties. I need an ambulance right here. Reporter: His path of terror down New York City's west side highway ended here. The kid right there. Reporter: After he crashed direct lie into this school bus carrying children home on Halloween. We got multiple casualties. This is a mass casualty situation. Reporter: Dozens of bikers and joggers enjoying the unseasonably warm day when a little after 3:00 P.M. The truck veered onto the pedestrian walkway. The white pickup truck, the front was completely smashed in and there were service smoke coming out of it. Reporter: It careened for ten blocks mowing down everything and everyone in its path. Sources say the suspect exited the truck shouting allahu akbar, brandishing what's been identified as a paint ball gun and pellet gun. I hear one of the young girls say he's got a gun. Reporter: This cell phone video shows the suspect frantically dodging between cabs evading police while his victims lay strewn on the ground. I seen a couple of bodies laying right there in the bike path and when I was looking seeing if there's anybody else I heard about nine or ten gunshots. Reporter: Police eventually shooting the suspect in the abdomen and taking him into custody. This was an act of terror. A particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aged at people going about their lives. Reporter: Neighborhood schools put on lockdown for hours as parents raced to find their children. I saw the man with the guns. He pointed the gun at me. I'm sorry. I have to go get my child. ??? Reporter: Overnight in new York's annual Halloween parade authorities on heightened alert. Police adding extra officers, heavy weapons teams and sand trucks as protective blockers along the route. It's a memorable experience? Heck yeah. You never think it would happen to you but it happens. Reporter: New York's governor urging people in this city to go back to their regular routines. We didn't want to let it stop us. We know in times like these too it brings new yorkers closer together and doesn't stop from New York being a safe place. Reporter: And at last night's New York City's Halloween parade you would never have known there was a terror attack a few hours earlier a few blocks away by the mood and the size of the crowd. 2 million people flooded the streets of New York City. Your only clue perhaps last night's parade was any different than the ones from previous years was the enormous amount of police presence. Much more so than in earlier years and, in fact, I think it's safe to say last night the safest place to be on Halloween perhaps was that parade. You were there at the parade last night. You know, in New York we've been braced for this for so long but hasn't been an attack like this since 9/11. Talk about the mood there. It was festive, George. And we saw people and talked to people who were new yorkers, people who had come from all over the world and all said they didn't even hesitate. Once they heard the news to come to last night's parade and in fact wanted to be a part of what New York does so best come together in moments like this and it was a feeling of lebration not one of sadness and of see sill Jens, people weren't going to let the terrorists stop them from doing what they wanted to do that evening. Okay, Amy robach, thanks very

