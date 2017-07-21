Transcript for Deadly earthquake hits Greece, Turkey

your neighbors. Overseas a deadly earthquake striking a popular tourist spot near the coast of Turkey and Greece. Injuring hundreds and killing at least two. Our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran is live in London. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning. This is a magnitude 6.7 quake. A long strong shake. The Greek islands, especially the island of Kos and the Turkish coast hit hard. It was just after 1:30 in the morning, people finishing up a summer night out and video capturing the moment. Lights going out and flash of light on the horizon. Patrons and hotel workers scrambling for covering spending the night outdoors. The threat of aftering shows very real. Fires breaking out. A small tsunami smashed fishing boats on the shore. So far two dead, both tourist, up to 200 injured in Greece and Turkey. This was a major event there. David. Bracing for possible aftershocks. Thanks so much.

