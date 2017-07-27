Now Playing: Mega Deals and Steals: Bridal Bargains

Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains on summer fashion must-haves

Now Playing: Banza and Misfit Juicery founders share their advice for starting out in the food business

Now Playing: UK cracks down on ads featuring gender stereotypes

Now Playing: Car sales in the U.S. are down more than 2 percent since last year

Now Playing: All eyes on Wall Street after record high

Now Playing: Millions of people bring in extra income with a 'side hustle'

Now Playing: Bridal chain Alfred Angelo abruptly closing down locations nationwide

Now Playing: Honda unveils new Accord

Now Playing: Amazon's Prime Day breaks company records

Now Playing: How to score the biggest deals on Amazon Prime Day

Now Playing: Online shoppers get ready for a 30-hour extravaganza, 'Christmas in July'

Now Playing: Struggling department store chain Sears closing more stores

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and steals on items to simplify your life

Now Playing: Tesla announces low-cost car rollout ahead of schedule

Now Playing: Fourth of July steals and deals

Now Playing: Amazon 'Prime Day' to be bigger than Black Friday

Now Playing: Best Fourth of July deals

Now Playing: From trash to treasure: Lara Spencer revamps old furniture