Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and steals on items to simplify your life

We are ready for some "Deals & steals." Tory Johnson is with us bringing us simple solutions to make your day a snap and the best part is every single thing you're about to see is 50% off. Hi, Tory. Hey. You always have my back but now you have my hair too. Yes, I do. A sprinkle. I love this product. So first up, what is super cool, it was a "Shark tank" favorite. Daymond John invested in it. You can attach onto the handlebars of a stroller, a lounge chair at a pool, the rack on a golf cart. You could even use it on a rod in a dorm room or a hotel room to stash all of your valuables. I like the idea to bring on a trip. To bring on a trip. Absolutely. You set your own combination as many times as you want you can reset it. It has rfid blocking on the inside so that thieves can't scan your credit card data. Taking it and running. You got to take then the entire stroller. You got to take the entire golf cart and entire big chair. Haven't thought of everything. So this one, new and improved regularly $60 slashed in half, 30 bucks to keep yourself safe. You can't beat that. So when you want that radiant glow without the sun, self-tanning products do enter. She's creating that just like gorgeous glow on her skin, covers any kind of like imperfections you don't want to see or create beautiful radiance. So body blur is their signature product. The other super fabulous popular one is the ten-minute tan so you only have to wear it for ten minutes. You can then shower off and about six hours later the tan comes up so at night when you don't want to have to sleep with tanner and ruin your sheets or wake up and forgot to tan this is fabulous. It locks them in. The body blur is more like a makeup. This is what we use. "Gma's" secret. It's a good one. Ten different options all range from 30 to $54. Everything slashed in half, $15 to $27. Love that. I'm shopping there. Thank you. If you need any kind of peace of mind if you take care of somebody who takes a lot of pills or you take a lot of pills this little system here allows you to set up a month in advance. So morning and night, seven days a week times four weeks, 56 compartments in here and it prevents from forgetting pills or taking too many. Really great peace of mind. Normally $40 slashed in half, 20 bucks for your pi. You have it all covered today. Yes. I love this. This is for saving time in the kitchen. All right. This is from rapid brands, started on "Shark tank" with just the ramen cooker so you could cook ramen right in the microwave and expanded to a cake maker, minute rice, brownie maker so instead of brownies taking 40 minutes in the oven, you get stovetop or oven quality in the microwave for 3 1/2 minutes? Oh, my gosh. You can bake a cake in six minutes in your microwave. Been taste tested by our staff. Thumb's up. Normally 10 to $20 for singles and sets slashed in half, $5 to $10, singles and sets. Nicely done. Okay. You know this one, these are -- this is sort of a magical mix of pima cotton and spandex in three different styles. The sporty, the hipster and the tummy tucker. Smooth, support, kind of dozen it all in a variety of neutral color, big size range, as well. These are terrific. They range normally $35 to $39. All slashed in half, 17.50 to -- Nice, nice. Really they keep it all where it's supposed to be. Where it's supposed to be. It's the best. Then bandi wear. These are like modern day fanny packs. This is what they look like. Have a secret compartment so you can keep your phone, passport, credit card, keys. You're from Florida and Chicago like you could be hands-free in a variety of colors. What I love there is a classic and new wider one to hold passport and bigger cell phones. Normally these range from $30 to $34, all slashed in half. 15 to 17 bucks. Really cute. You guys were great in doesn't get better. Tory, we want to thank you and everybody who participated and partnered with all of these companies on these great deals. Get the details on our website. You know it. Check those out. Tory, we love.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.