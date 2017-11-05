Transcript for Deals and steals: The best bargains on all things beauty and wellness

for "Deals & steals" with the one and only Tory Johnson. Tory is back after spending a week on the road taking savings to five cities with great crowds, you had great crowds and fans bought an amazing 160,000 products which is amazing. Amazing. And the cameras stop rolling, that's when the real work begin, all of those companies get to work and packing, shipping and getting their packages out. They made a ton of new customers. Yep, so small businesses got introduced to all of our viewers and those viewers got to enjoy some great savings and discover good new brands. Viewers are watching now because they want to discover more. Start us off with something else. We got it. Okay, so first up Dr. Brandt, a skin care brand everybody knows. Particularly interested in this DNA, item? Umunhum. Do not age. Do not age. Brilliant. Sold, sold. So a variety of products, some of the most popular, the magnetite. This mask, age defying mask that takes it all off, big cult following on the internet. All the products from Dr. Brandt do specific things, there's something for you. Normally 45 to 155, everything is slashed in half so $22 on. This is all self-tanner and products to enhance a self-tan. Not necessarily for you. I don't think this is for me but go ahead. A lot of dancers on "Dancing with the stars" use it. PETA helped develop a couple of the products. Big assortment. Everything from body Polish, self-tanner, dry bronzing oil, body bronzers, you get the gist. Normally $9 to $28, all slashed in half, $4.50 to $13. I could use some body Polish, though. Okay. This is library of flowers by Margo Elena. It has a little apricot scent but the packaging is gorgeous. The scent is gorgeous too. Apricot. Whoa. Very good. The packaging all hand crafted packaging all made in America. Big assortment on these, everything from bubble bath, perfume, hand cleream, bath gels, a little bit of everything. Beautiful in our own -- You're right. This is really beautiful. That candle smells fabulous and all of their things are really phenomenal prices too. Normally $11 to $48. Everything is slashed in half, $5.50 to $24. Really nice. Well done. Madison -- two products that will extend the time between salon visits. First the powder which is perfect -- you got that little thing. Imagine how easy that is. If you had gray hair you could put that there and poke it on. Exactly, as easy as that to be able to press it on there. That comes in seven different shades. I didn't realize I had this many gray. When you look up real close that's when you see it. Also we have the root reboot which deposits color only no ammonia up to two weeks, it lasts so if you need to extend the visit, cover up gray between time, Madison reed has you covered. A variety of shades. These are normally 25 to 30 depending on the product you choose slashed in half, $12.50 to $15 extending salon visits. And then we need some audience help. Bernadette and Gisele are helping us out. Mission products for cooling towels and putting that same technology into athleisure wear and have a variety of clothing. These women's selections, all of it has their vapor active technology which keeps you cool longer and dries the sweat faster. Two things people want when they're active and on the go from workout to hangout. Normally $15 to $100. It's all slashed in half. $7.50 to $50. You guys look great. Thank you. Thank you for coming to do this. Thank you for helping out. Love it. I love it. Tory, thank you. Welcome back. It was such a delight to be on the road to meet so many "Gma" fans, "Deals & steals" viewers and to shine a spotlight on small business. Absolutely and everyone in our audience, we're not done with you. You're going home with products from Dr. Brandt. Everybody here and all these

