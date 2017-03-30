Transcript for More deals and steals for your home

More "Deals & steals" for us. Okay, so first up, bobble. Deon day and I coordinated so I could have that bottle made to match your outfit. Come on. We have the plain one so if you feel -- maybe this is more elegant when you're wearing it to a black-tie. They make amazing bottles. Stainless steel and double insulated which means that hot beverages stay hot longer, cold beverages stay cold longer. Which is what is so great about it and what I also love, you C customize it, solid bottle or so many different fonts to put your name on it. The deal. 25 to $31, slashed in half, $12.50 to $15.50. For a water bottle. Fabulous. That looks familiar. Dave's sweet tooth. We met Dave a retired firefighter in Detroit when we were on "Deals & steals" and wheels tour and he and his son Andrew created this. There they are. They created this toffee company based on Dave's recipe and our viewers fell in love with it and brought back the two best sellers and a new one, vanilla bean. One jar of three different flavor, milk, dark andvanilla bean. Slashed in half 20 bucks for the trio. Think ahead. Mother's day, Easter basket or just because it's Thursday. I'm telling you, I don't have a big sweet tooth. This is so good. Melt in your mouth instead a lot cracks your teeth. Melts in your mouth. Thank you, Tory, as always. We have partnered with these companies and you can get details on our website. We'll be right back.

