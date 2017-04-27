Transcript for Deals and steals: Mother's Day gifts

have some special friends here for "Gma" take our kids to work day and they're going to help us get ready for mother's day. How sweet is this. Yes. All right. What have we got, Tory. Chloe here told me that her mom loves to cook and always makes the table look great, so she's going to love these from milo gift shop. They are personalized cutting boards. I had this one made -- For my mama. For your mom with your kids' names. Whether it's for grandma, mom, aunt, friend or you want to treat yourself, Chloe gave me a thumbs up. She said her mom would like it because her mom likes to make the table look good. These range from $48 to $60. They're slashed by -- Chloe, how much? Over 50% off. So $22 to $29 from milo. Thanks, Chloe. Give me some. Next up, I have a pair for you. Myles has a pair on. This is spellkwa. Myles told me his mom is super cool. He picked out a pair for his mom and for himself. Normally these range from a55 to $60. Mom is going to look like a star. Myles, what's the discount? All right, we're cutting it in half. $25 to $30 for quay sunglasses. Myles, turn around, give me. Okay, what do we got? Gia says my mama loves diamonds and I think every mom deserves diamonds. From Amelia rose, we have these amazing diamond initials. There's the floating initial, the single initial or the initial that one, that pave. That's really nice. Two different styles depending on what mom likes. You can mix the styles. You can buy it on the beaded chain or buy single initials so if you want to stack up all of her loved ones onto one chain, you can do that. These normally expensive, normally $98 to $159. Remember, diamonds. Gia is helping us out here with a big discount. Show it to us. She's slashing them to $49 to $58 T Amelia rose. You bring in kids you get bigger discounts. There you go. Kay Carol. Lily's mom's a nurse and she told me her mom's busy, always on the go. This is an amazing little case. It holds a phone, your key. You can put credit cards, money. It has rdif lining so no one is going to take your credit card data from that. Super cute little case for every mom on the go. Normally $40. Lily, show us the discount. We're slashing it in half. 20 bucks. Cross-body style. There you go. All right. A little selfie in there. Primal elements. Gisele says that her mom could use a little pampering. You gave me a thumbs up on this one, right? Yeah. All right. This is the vanilla sugar whip. It's not going to be just Gisele's mom who likes it. The candles, the sugar whip, the bath bombs. Gisele's mom is going to be smelling fabulous, pampering. What I love about primal elements is that it's affordable luxury. The prices on this are terrific. Depending on what you choose, everything ranges from $5 to $20. Biz G Gisele, did you hook us up with a discount? 50% off, so all of these pieces, $2.50 to $10. Gisele, well done, my dear. All right, and then over here we've got quilted koala. Naomi told me she and her mom take dance classes and she thinks her mom deserves a new dance bag. If you have a mom who's on the go, this is fabulous. 100% cotton. It's got matching cosmetic bag, four different styles. Normally $143. But Naomi really is taking care of us on this one. Show them the deal. So $38, $38 for the -- $38? $38. Do you think mom is going to be styling at dance? She's going to look good, right? Both of you are going to look fabulous. You were telling me which one you thought she would like best? This color. You outdid yourself. Well done, well done. It gets better because everyone in our audience will get a special gift from primal elements. Y'all are going home with that. And we've partnered with these companies on these great deals, and for some lucky cities out there, gets even better. Tory is taking deals on the road next week. You got it, baby. We're going to Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Tampa and Dallas, so come join us. All the details op our

