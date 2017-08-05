Debunking myths about alcohol poisoning

More
A person with alcohol poisoning who is unconscious or cannot be woken is at risk of dying.
1:23 | 05/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Debunking myths about alcohol poisoning
The I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47276884,"title":"Debunking myths about alcohol poisoning","duration":"1:23","description":"A person with alcohol poisoning who is unconscious or cannot be woken is at risk of dying.","url":"/GMA/video/debunking-myths-alcohol-poisoning-47276884","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.