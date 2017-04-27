Delta kicks passenger off flight for restroom use

More
Passengers aboard a Milwaukee-bound flight filmed a fellow passenger being asked to leave the flight after he used the lavatory while the plane was taxiing.
2:11 | 04/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Delta kicks passenger off flight for restroom use

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47050619,"title":"Delta kicks passenger off flight for restroom use","duration":"2:11","description":"Passengers aboard a Milwaukee-bound flight filmed a fellow passenger being asked to leave the flight after he used the lavatory while the plane was taxiing.","url":"/GMA/video/delta-kicks-passenger-off-flight-restroom-47050619","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.