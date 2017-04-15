-
Now Playing: Delta gives out pizza after canceling 300 flights
-
Now Playing: Delta willing to pay up to $10,000 to passengers on overbooked flights
-
Now Playing: Doctor dragged off United flight needs reconstructive surgery, lawyer says
-
Now Playing: Outrage grows as pictures from United incident spread around the world
-
Now Playing: Security is heightened for Easter at churches in Rome and around the world
-
Now Playing: First round of the NBA playoffs begins
-
Now Playing: Family of former teacher accused of kidnapping student speaks out
-
Now Playing: Delta offers passengers up to $10,000 for being bumped from flight
-
Now Playing: Excitement builds for the next Star Wars movie, 'The Last Jedi'
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry to spend the Easter holiday with girlfriend Meghan Markle and her family
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Family of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping student pleads for their safe return
-
Now Playing: Dog gifted too small doggie bed gets one that actually fits
-
Now Playing: How to make almond crunch for Passover
-
Now Playing: Josh Groban opens up about his Broadway debut
-
Now Playing: 24 people stranded on roller coaster in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Goldie Hawn says Amy Schumer fought to cast her in 'Snatched'
-
Now Playing: Comedian Tig Notaro accuses 'SNL' of plagiarism
-
Now Playing: Josh Groban and the cast of 'The Great Comet' perform live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ernie Johnson discusses his new book 'Unscripted'
-
Now Playing: North Korea responds to Trump, rising tensions with the US