Transcript for Demi Lovato reveals new mental health initiative on 'GMA'

Back here with the very talented lovely demi Lovato. She has -- She's been taking selfies with our audience all morning long and, I know, she gets it. She gets it. They're so excited because they saw themselves. Known, of course, for -- too many hits to name, account comfortable gent," "Sorry not sorry" and has a very important announce. You know how I feel about you. You keep it real and empower so many people and so appreciative of what you're going to do here but let's chat about "Sorry not sorry." Okay. What does that mean to you. So that song actually I started writing it in the studio. A lot of people think it's about a relationship or something like that. But I actually wrote it about bullies that bullied me in school when I was younger and how my life is so great today and I'm unapologetic for it. You are unapologetic for it and you have been very open and the reason -- I wish you could see in the commercial breaks. I love you, demi. Everyone shouting out and the connection you have. What do you hope that people, especially people who follow you learn from your story? Well, I hope people learn from my story -- I mean I make it my life goal to inspire other people. I think that it's important that I use my voice for more than just singing and I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves. Whatever it is, I just want people to know they're not alone and I'm here for them. You've been so open talking about things that some people don't want to talk about when it comes to mental wellness and mental health and that and you have not shied away from that at all. I haven't, no. I think it's really important to take away the stigma of mental illness and I have bipolar disorder and I'm very open about that because I think that hen tall health affects so many people and we need to take the stigma away from it. That is what you're doing here. Yes. With your announcement and you have a partner. Ghat is it called. Cast centers. That's a treatment center and wellness program that I actually co-own with my business partner but really, really good friend Mike Bayer. A perfect entree for Mike. Come on out, Mike. The green. How are you doing? Oh. Bless your heart. Got the memo with the green. You're not an eagles fan? No, I just knew we'd match. What has it meant to you to work with somebody like demi who doesn't just lend her name. Right. She's very much involved. It's been incredible, you know, it's been such a journey watching her go from being a patient to advocate to now being an owner. It makes me so happy to see her joining group over at cast and mentoring other women when she doesn't have to. And so it's been a really great experience to have someone who doesn't just lend their name but is very involved so I'm proud of her. Okay. We've kept people at the edge of their seats. What is the announcement. We are actually bringing cast on tour, so we -- So we -- The reaction from people. So last year or whenever I did the future now tour brought cast on tour and it's basically a -- basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we're also helping out with different charities from around the country, so it'll be incredible, very moving and inspiring experience. Tell us a little more about how it will work, Mike. So it's free. If somebody has a concert ticket. And people should sign up at castontour.com because it will probably sell out pretty quickly. You're welcome to speak on tour if you'd like. I would love to. I would love to. That would be amazing. Absolutely. It's people who have INSPI inspiring encouraging stories who share that with fans because for demi and I we believe it should be mainstream and just as cool as going to the gym, working on yourself so we just really want to encourage people to better themselves and so we have speakers come out and then we also will help mental health charity in every city and during the concert, this concert is going to be insane. Insane. Yeah, no, it's -- It's such an amazing journey and at a certain point on stage demi is going to be doing something that supports the charity and all the money will go to that group so what's awesome is demi is coming to different cities and not just having people show up and giving back and that is what we do at cast on tour. Okay, I'm confident it'll do really well. You get it. You get it. Confident. Explain why this is something -- you don't have to do it. Why? Because it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour. I have actually met people that go to cast because they went to cast on tour and realized this he needed to get sober or needed to better themselves in some other way and it's changed lives and I want to be able to do that again and it's a part of my whole -- I don't know. My whole life, you know, about giving back and I think it's really important that I continue to do this while I'm on tour. Thank you. Thank you. I will definitely take you up on it. All the best to you. Continued blessings and thank you for sharing your love and light and music. It soothes the soul. It does. If you are interested, I know you are in getting involved make sure to check out cast on tour all across the country.

