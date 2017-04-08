Transcript for Dept. of Justice to announce crackdown on leakers

Now more on those leaked transcripts of president trump's private conversations with foreign leaders. The white house furious and now this morning the department of justice is taking action against those leakers. ABC's Mary Bruce has all the details now from Washington. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Well, for weeks president trump has railed against the leaks coming from within this building calling them damaging, illegal and vowing to crack down and now this morning after yet another controversial leak, this administration is finally poised to act. For months the trump white house has been getting drowned by leaks. We're going to find the leakers. They're going to pay a big price for leaking. Reporter: And this morning the trump administration is set to announce their plan to plug the holes. On capitol hill, top Republicans are fed up too. These people should be fired. They should be out of government. They're disloyal to our government and I hope that that's what's going to happen. Reporter: Members of both parties are reeling after "The Washington post" published leaked transcripts revealing contentious conversations between president trump and foreign leaders. Just days after he took office, the first with Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto about trump's signature campaign promise to build that wall. Who is going to pay for the wall? Who is going to pay for the wall? Reporter: On the phone Pena Nieto says the idea Mexico will pay up is completely unacceptable. President trump explains, I have to have Mexico pay for the wall. I have to. I have been talking about it for a two-year period. Adding, this is the least important thing that we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important. When Pena Nieto still insists Mexico will not pay, trump implores, you cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that, and I cannot live with that. Trump argues they need a wall to stop drugs from flowing across the border noting I won new Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den. That did not sit well with new Hampshire senator Maggie hassan. What an outrageous statement. Reporter: Now in just a few hours the attorney general and the director of national intelligence will brief reporters here in Washington about why they feel these leaks threaten national security and, David, what they plan to do to put an end to all this. All right, Mary Bruce with us from Washington as well. Thank you.

