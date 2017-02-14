Transcript for Derek and Hannah Jeter reveal baby's sex

We're going to begin with some wonderful love news. Hanna and Derek Jeter are ready to hit parenthood out of the park. The Yankee slugger and "Sports illustrated" swimsuit girl are pregnant with their first child and roll the picture. It's a girl. There's the picture. That Derek Jeter posted along with Hannah holding a giant bunch of pink balloons looking a little fluered if you look closely. It was in "The player's tribune" and in an article called the Derek I know Hannah talks about how they met and how she thought he was a pitcher at first, I love that and that the big softy already has a name picked out for his little girl. She says he's set on it and she sa we'll see. We'll see who gets the name. We don't know what that name is. Couldn't happen to nicer people. Absolutely. Class, sweet, really gentle, nations to both of them and I talked to him yesterday and the name is Michelle. Really? No, I'm joking. It's already on Twitter. It's too late. I'm giving him an idea if he changes his mind, Michelle. I think she's going to change his mind, all right, thank you, Michael. Also in "Pop news" if you thought you were bad ordering your half caf mochaccino. One put a poor barista with 27 very specific modifications to what should have been a vanilla bean frappuccino until he needed stevia, mosque fruit, foam a third of a thought of almond milk and a smidge of coconut milk in a venti cup served at exactly 34 degrees and I'm just giving you the reader's digest version. I saw Greek yogurt. The pain the barista felt and had thousands of comments. One Reddit user who says for some people being high maintenance must be a badge of honor. Wow. I wonder how it Tates. Better taste really, really good. Too much in it. The monk -- I don't know. Finally cardiologists from St. Luke's hospital are using this Valentine's day to get their message across like one that says -- that's the one that's cute. You got a broken heart, I'll fix you up. This is Dr. Allen, date night is you and me and a moderate amount of red whine a dark chocolate. This is fantastic. Dr. Austin says let's slip into something lacy, only thing is she's holding sneakers. She wants you to get out and move. The whole goal is to get that heart pumping and keep it that way. Happy Valentine's day, everybody. Thank you for that.

