Transcript for More details on American Airlines' flight attendant's confrontation with passengers

We move on to the did you details about what led up to this confrontation between a flight attendant and people on the plane. David Kerley is at Reagan national airport in Washington. With more on what the video does not show. David, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. This morning, the union is questioning the action of that male passenger you were talking about. This incident a symptom of how the flying experience is changing. You can't use violence with baby. Just give me back my stroller please. I think everybody was shocked. Reporter: She was carrying a collapsed double-wide stroll eer down the aisle. The stroller ripped away there the flight attendant. I think he was overly aggressive. It could have been done in a safer way. Reporter: American airlines placed the flight Aden Tant on leave. This morning, the union is questioning the action of this man. Hey, bud. Hey, bud. You do that to me, I'll knock you flat. Reporter: A passenger says he was coming to the defense of the crying woman and her child. You don't know what the story is. I don't care what the story is. You almost just hurt a baby. Baby almost got hurt. That just fired me up. Reporter: It appears another passenger may have threatened a flight attendant with violence, which is a violation of federal law and no small matter. This is a sign that jets are carrying more people and the rising tensions between passengers and crew. Crews are getting on board and are being challenged by passengers like never before. Reporter: Unlike the unite case in which a passenger was dragged down an aisle to make room for a crew member, American airlines placed this flight attendant on leave, apologized, putting the mother on another flight to make her connection, upgrading her to first class with a $1000 voucher and giving her a full refund. United did off a full-throated apology with compensation a couple of days after the incident. As a for the male passenger on the American airlines incident, we spoke to him before the union questioned his actions. Congress is investigating. Will hold hearings about how customers are being treated on airlines. Thank you, David. Also this morning, there's a brand-new development in the rising tepgss between the united

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.