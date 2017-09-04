Transcript for New details emerge in battle among White House senior staff

We turn to reports of turmoil inside the white house and friction between two key advisers. Sources tell ABC news that after a slew of negative headlines, the president sharply told his feuding team members to quote work it out. That apparently led to a sitdown between Steve Bannon and the powerful first son-in-law Jared Kushner. David Wright is in palm beach. Reporter: This may be the most successful weekend yet for the president. A huge moment for an administration with a few stumbles. Yet, the focus is not on the China summit, the missile strike, the focus today son in-fighting. Sources tell ABC news president trump was forced to step in to cool down a clash between two of his closest aides. Just as he was hosting a summit with China's president. And planning the missile strikes in Syria, trump reportedly confronted his top aides over in-fighting between chief strategist Steve Bannon and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. During the campaign, they were allies. Sources tell ABC news their relationship has sourd over ideological differences. Kushner pushing closer engagement with the world. Bannon more America first. The meeting between the two, brokered by white house chief of staff reince Priebus. The white house denies any imminent shakeup. I think we have shaken them up. But I think we have had one of the most successful 13 weeks in the history of presidents. Reporter: This past week, Bannon lost his place on the national security council. A move approved by the president and endorsed by Kushner. Multiple sources tell ABC news that after that Bannon threatened to resign. He denies that and calls it absurd. We want to talk more about those relationships and bring in George Stephanopoulos, who will host "This week" later this morning. Good morning, guys. Good morning to you, George. We want to talk about the interview with secretary of state tillerson in a moment. Is this Normal growing pains between Kushner and Bannon. All whuss have shakeups in the first several months. When you look at the three people in that meeting yesterday, reince Priebus, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, they all three represent very different sides of Donald Trump who has not been a man or candidate of fixed ideology. You have reince Priebus, the establishment Republican. Steve Bannon, the all the-right man. And Jared Kushner, a Democrat. He's supporting causes that are different. Will they be able to work it out? As we saw in Alex Marquardt's Pete, you sat down with Rex tillerson. Let's listen to more. It sounds like from what you're saying right now, there is no real change in the united States military stance toward Syria from what it was last week. That's correct, George. This strike, I think the president was very clear in his message to the American people, this strike was related solely to the most recent, horrific use of chemical weapons against women, children, and as the president said, small babies. We're calling on bashar Al Assad to stop using the chemical weapons. Nikki Haley is talking about regime change. The question is, what is the United States prepared to do to get regime change. What is the United States strategy coming out of those targeted military strikes. You saw what Rex tillerson thinks. No change. We're not getting sucked into Syria. But the president's rhetoric was expansive on Thursday night. Calling on all civilized nations to come together and tend slaughter in Syria. Words like that beg the question, what are the actions that are going to follow? And speaking of that slaughter, that moved president trump to take the military action, seeing the babies and children gassed. But he's taking heat because months ago, he banned these same refugees from entering our country. Is that policy likely to change? It doesn't appear to be changing. But it does expose a contradiction. What's the difference between being kill bid a barrel bomb versus a chemical weapon? The United States has drawn a line in the past. The world has drawn a line against the use of the the weapons of mass destruction, like chemical weapons. President Obama faced criticism for drawing the line against the use of chemical weapons an then not acting in 2013. President trump got support for the strike. But are big questions about the strategy to follow on. Many reasons this has been called the problem from hell. Thank you, George. George has a big show this morning. You'll hear more of his one on one with secretary of state Rex tillerson. He'll talk with senator Marco Rubio and Adam Schiff about what's next in Syria. All coming up on "This week" later this morning. Thank you, George. Now to the FBI expanding its

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.