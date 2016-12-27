Transcript for New Details of George Michael's Death

chair from Sara Haines, I promise. We begin with the in is te tearous final months of George Michael's life. Fans are leaving flowers and paying respects. His home where he was found dead on Christmas day and T.J. Holmes has the latest on who found him. Reporter: Good morning to you and there's a lot of us still streaming nonstop, right, George Michael songs and a lot dealing with ha shock and sadness of his death. But the question remains here for a lot of us, how in the world is it that a 53-year-old man goes to bed on the night of Christmas eve but doesn't wake up on Christmas morning? We could have some answers on some medical issues coming up soon but right now we are hearing from the person who found him on Christmas morning. More details this morning about the circumstances surround George Michael's death, a tweet from fadi fawaz, Michael's reported boyfriend says he found the singer's body. ??? To pretend I know you're not a fool ??? Reporter: The London based hairdresser wrote it's a Christmas I will never forget, finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning. I will never stop missing you. As friends and fans gather at Michael's home to pay tribute to the singer who is believed to have passed away from heart failure at the age of 53 new pictures are emerging of Michael out at dinner with a friend in his hometown of oxfordshire this past September. This them he looks a far cry from the artist. ??? I gotta have faith ??? ??? I gotta have faith ??? Reporter: Who fronted ten number one singles and sold more than 115 million records. ??? Baby ??? Reporter: Song streams have increased more than 3,000% on sites like Spotify. His 1987 album "Faith" one of top five in the U.S. Friends say the one-time pop icon had withdrawn from public life over the last couple of years as he tried to overcome struggles with drug and alcohol that plagued him through much of his career. In 2008 he was caught with drugs in a public restroom. I'm coming out here on my own so that you realize I just want to start again. Reporter: A health scare in 2011 when he says he almost died from pneumonia while on tour. Some now believe it could be a while before we know what led to his death. There's always going to be speculation but this is a person who led a troubled, complicated life. Reporter: A complicated life as they say but we are expecting possibly in the next few days an autopsy report to get more answers about what in the world, 53 years old. That's really young. There had to be some sort of warning signs leading up to this. We certainly would assume so because, this just doesn't happen. It can happen to any of us but it just doesn't usually and a lot of people are saying he didn't have a public life over the past few days and months for us to see him for us to see if there was some kind of deterioration or something going on and I was talking to Dr. Jen Ashton. The fact that they are saying this is, of course, unexplained but not suspicious they want to do an autopsy because they want to do one that lets us know they don't even know really what happened to him and what might have happened so maybe there were no signs. So much mystery, all right, T.J. Look forward to having you. You mentioned Dr. Ashton. We'll talk more about this with Dr. Ashton and heart health for all of us. You can see more about George Michael's life tonight right here on ABC on "20/20" at 10:00 eastern.

