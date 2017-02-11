Transcript for New details on 8 victims in NYC deadly truck attack

These are the heartbreaking new images of the six lifelong friends from Argentina out enjoying a beautiful day biking on New York City's west side highway. A few moments later sayfullo saipov would turn his Home Depot rental truck into a deadly weapon mowing down everything in his path. Five of the men killed. Their former classmate, martin morrow who now lives in Boston seriously wounded. He doesn't understand all that happened yet and it hasn't been explained to him yet. Reporter: The men seen wearing matching t-shirts were mourned overnight. A somber mood as we learn about the others. Darren drake was 32 years old and from moody's analytics riding his bike between meetings. I'm not even angry. I'm not. I'm not angry at all. I'm hurt. I'm absolutely hurt. He had everything going for him. Everything in the world you can imagine. Reporter: 31-year-old ann-laure was called the most beautiful mom to their two children and Nicholas cleves, a native new Yorker had just started his career as a software engineer. He was a really kind and really intelligent and curious person. We always had conversations about what he was studying at school. Reporter: This morning the man they are calling the hero cop, 28-year-old Ryan Nash is speaking out for the first time, the five-year veteran shot saipov but didn't kill him so he could be questioned. I appreciate the public recognition of the actions of myself and my fellow officers. Although I feel we were just doing our job like thousands of officers do every day. As we saw that was Amy robach's piece on the victims and the poliattacker.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.