Director Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct

More
Playboy has put plans for Ratner to direct a movie on hold after six women, including actress Olivia Munn, publicly accused Ratner of sexual harassment and abuse, claims he denies.
3:04 | 11/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Director Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50880601,"title":"Director Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct","duration":"3:04","description":"Playboy has put plans for Ratner to direct a movie on hold after six women, including actress Olivia Munn, publicly accused Ratner of sexual harassment and abuse, claims he denies.","url":"/GMA/video/director-brett-ratner-accused-sexual-misconduct-50880601","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.